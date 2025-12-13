'I wouldn't say I'm at my best' - Cole Palmer plays down Chelsea impact after scoring against Everton

Palmer has had an injury-hit season but starred in a goalscoring display against the Toffees at Stamford Bridge on Saturday. The former Manchester City man appeared to capture some of the swagger Blues fans have come to know and love over the past two years but he himself is not getting carried away following his side's victory.

He told BBC Match of the Day: "I wouldn't say I'm at my best yet. I'm still dealing with an injury. Hopefully, it gets better and better but there's still a bit to go. It is getting better. The stuff I've been doing with the physios at the club. It's just a matter of not doing too much too soon. Literally, it's just a day-by-day thing. Hopefully it gets better."

Incidentally, England boss Thomas Tuchel was in the stands to see Enzo Maresca's side, with the playmaker very much in the German's plans ahead of the 2026 World Cup. But Palmer is taking it one game at a time.

He added: "I've not been looking too far ahead to be honest. I've been injured for three months, I just need to get back to full fitness. I know what I can offer when I'm fully fit so hopefully I get there soon."