Cole Palmer & Phil Foden told they're behind Morgan Gibbs-White in England pecking order as Thomas Tuchel plans for June internationals

Getty Images/GoalSoham MukherjeeCole Palmer & Phil Foden told they're behind Morgan Gibbs-White in England pecking order as Thomas Tuchel plans for June internationalsC. PalmerEnglandP. FodenM. Gibbs-WhiteManchester CityChelseaPremier LeagueNottingham ForestT. TuchelCole Palmer and Phil Foden have been warned they're behind Morgan Gibbs-White for England as Thomas Tuchel plans for their June internationals.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowFoden & Palmer have struggled with formGibbs-White fuelling Forest's UCL hopesAlan Hutton believes he should be preferred over othersFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱