Cole Palmer declared the 'best No.10 in world football' ahead of Jude Bellingham after starring on Chelsea return with Everton win

On the post, Terry started off by praising Chelsea following the victory, saying: "A big win for Chelsea and back to winning ways. Massive three points, we really needed that.

"I was also delighted to have Cole Palmer back in the team and playing in that No. 10 role. I’m not sure there’s anyone better in world football playing in the No. 10 role. If there is Palmer certainly gives them a run for their money. He’s so brave, constantly on the half turn trying to get in those little pockets. It’s a defender’s nightmare when you come up against a player like that. I was delighted to see him back in the starting line-up and delighted to see him score."

Terry was also happy to see Chelsea keep a clean sheet, and singled out goalkeeper Robert Sanchez for his role in the success over Everton, adding: "Big clean sheet as well for the boys, we deserved that today. I thought defensively, we were very good. [Robert] Sanchez was excellent as well, and has been very good in recent weeks. Long may that continue."

Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!