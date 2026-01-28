Getty
Cole Palmer billed as potential Bruno Fernandes successor at Man Utd as Chelsea star backed to swap 'business for football project'
Palmer future in the spotlight
Palmer's future has been in the headlines since Liam Rosenior replaced Enzo Maresca as Chelsea manager. There has been speculation that Palmer is homesick in west London and eager to return to Manchester. A move back to Manchester City has even been mentioned, particularly if Pep Guardiola departs at the end of the season and Maresca takes over at the Etihad. Palmer, who is known to be a boyhood Manchester United fan, has also been linked with a move to Old Trafford. The playmaker is said to be "open" to a move to the Red Devils, where he could potentially replace Fernandes in the starting XI.
Palmer tipped to replace Fernandes at Man Utd
Former Liverpool star Murphy can certainly see Palmer at United. He was asked if Chelsea need to qualify for the Champions League to keep hold of Palmer and told BestBettingSites.co.uk: "No, because they’ve got him under a long-term contract, so they can keep him either way. But qualifying for the Champions League would make it much easier to quieten the noise around other clubs trying to get him. It would definitely help. This season hasn’t been as fruitful as he’d like because of injuries and getting back to form. He’s had this nagging thigh or groin problem, whatever it is. But he’s a special player. The way football works, if you’re a player of that quality and you’ve always had a love for a particular club, it’s not a huge stretch to imagine things lining up. Especially if United were to go on a run. A lot of Chelsea fans think the club is more of a business than a football project, so could I see Cole Palmer leaving for Manchester United? Yes, I could. I wouldn’t want it to happen, but I could see it. Bruno Fernandes needs a successor. He’ll get through the groin problem. He’ll be fine."
Chelsea respond to Palmer speculation
In the meantime, Rosenior has played down talk that Palmer is unhappy in the capital and says the talisman is going nowhere. He told reporters: "There's no reason for assurance. It's so unrealistic. It's come from nowhere. There's nothing in it. There's no reason to have the conversation. That's where I'm at. Cole is very happy. I've had numerous conversations with him. Our thoughts are on how we can make this team better, how he can improve and how I can help him. He loves being here and he wants to be a Chelsea player. You can't stop speculation, but some speculation is so far from the truth. There's no point in having a discussion about it. It's simple. Cole is an incredible player. I'm not surprised at the timing. A new manager comes in and all of a sudden there are people unsettled. It's not true. Cole's here, he's very happy and I can't wait to see him back on the pitch."
What comes next?
Transfer speculation around both clubs will continue to swirl throughout the season, particularly with Fernandes' future still unclear. The Manchester United captain is out of contract in 2027, but the club will reportedly let him decide whether he stays or goes. Fernandes has already admitted he's twice rejected offers to leave Manchester United and that he was "hurt" when the club tried to sell him to Saudi Arabia last summer. This summer is expected to see plenty of change at Old Trafford, with the club set to appoint a new permanent head coach and tipped to spend big to strengthen their midfield.
