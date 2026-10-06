'The coach broke his word to me' - Cristiano Ronaldo releases explosive statement explaining his dramatic Portugal exit

According to a detailed statement released by Ronaldo, the forward explained the sequence of events regarding his national team status following the 2026 World Cup.

Ronaldo stated: "As I promised, I have decided to recount, in the first person and in a straightforward manner, the circumstances surrounding the National Team’s last training camp. After the 2026 World Cup, I drafted a letter to the Portuguese people -which I still keep- containing the words I want to share with them when I leave our team for good."

He continued: "At the end of the tournament, right on the flight back from the United States, the Federation President asked—and insisted—that I reconsider my decision to leave because the FPF wanted me to stay on."

He endorsed Jesus as head coach and agreed to a specific playing plan. Ronaldo explained: "Right then and there, he presented me with a plan for my role on the team. He told me I would play in the first and last games and that, for fitness management reasons, he would always make three to four substitutions per game."

Despite this, Jesus asked him to play in Norway. Ronaldo added: "This request was somewhat outside my physical recovery and training plan—since I was only supposed to play on the 4th at the Dragão—but of course I said yes. He replied that I should be ready because I’d be playing 30 minutes.

"Everyone knows the rest. I warmed up after halftime, watched the minutes tick by, and wasn’t called in. The coach had broken his word to me. At the end of the game, I just wanted it all to be over with a victory and to be left alone."