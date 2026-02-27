'You're playing for everybody else' - Clyde Best was one of the first Black players to play in England, but his legacy spans across the Atlantic Ocean

Pele called Clyde Best the prince. It was September 1970, and West Ham were playing a high profile friendly against Santos in Randall's Island, New York - a match set up by the North American Soccer League. 22,000 people were there, roaring in the stands (Sean Connery, supposedly, among them). The Brazilian great, of course, scored a brace for Santos. But the Hammers, too, found the net twice. For them, it was Bermudan forward Clyde Best who bagged the goals. Best remembers the post-match conversation with Pele well, to this day:
"At the end of the game, Pele came up to me and he said, 'Clyde, let me tell you something. I'm the king, you're the prince,'" West told GOAL from his Bermuda home.
Such was one of many remarkable stories of Best's winding, rich footballing journey. Best's career was never really for him. Sure, he loved football, and proved, over nearly 20 years, that he was pretty good at it, too. But playing the game, scoring the goals, and operating at the highest level of English football - that was for the other people who followed.
"My Dad told me: Clyde, when you go to England, you're not playing for yourself. You're playing for everybody else that is there, struggling and working to make a living, and those who want to be professional players," he said.
It was the responsibility of being among the first Black players to succeed in England. His career, he admitted, was perhaps always going to be one that involved a certain bit of struggle. The Bermudan knew that when he signed for West Ham in 1968, there would be open hatred in every single football ground he set foot in.
But looking back now, those instances don't matter as much. The West Ham years are well chronicled: the struggles, the triumphs, the goals. The American journey after is equally important, he says. Now, 40 years on, Best has realized that his duty was to other people.