‘A lot of other clubs higher up sniffing around’ - Keith Andrews future prediction made by ex-Brentford striker after ‘amazing’ move into Premier League management

Asked to assess the job that close friend Andrews has done, and if interest will build from here, ex-Brentford frontman Morrison - who was speaking courtesy of Freebets.com, the source for betting sites reviews - told GOAL: “Amazing, amazing, amazing. I think Brentford have a chance of, even this season, getting them outside spots of Europe. They missed out last season. And they could win a cup.

“I was speaking to him the other day. I was at the Birmingham-Brentford game and I just think Keith's done a fantastic job. He's got two players in every position. The boy who they signed, [Mamadou] Sangare, he could have easily gone to any of the top four teams. I think he's a special talent. He went to Brentford. He likes their project and they’ve got a good signing.

“He's got Callum Wilson’s experience - puts pressure on Thiago. [Jaidon] Anthony, who they signed from Burnley, started the season well - puts pressure on [Dango] Ouattara, Kevin Schade, competition.

“They signed [El Hadji Malick] Diouf for 40 million from West Ham - can't get a game at the moment. Keane Lewis-Potter has been outstanding. So they have a lot of good players there at Brentford.

“And yeah, I think Keith Andrews, he’s done a brilliant job. Considering last season, the players that they lost and losing Thomas Frank, everyone thought Brentford might get relegated.

“He's done a great job. And this season, they started ever so well. Huge credit to Keith. And if he carries on going like that, there'll be a lot of other clubs higher up sniffing around him, for sure.”