Club América reportedly inquire about LAFC’s Denis Bouanga, who eliminated them from Club World Cup with game-winning goal

Getty Images SportAlejandro OrellanaClub América reportedly inquire about LAFC's Denis Bouanga, who eliminated them from Club World Cup with game-winning goalD. BouangaLos Angeles FCCF AmericaLiga MXMajor League SoccerThe Gabon forward netted the 2–1 winner that kept América out of the Club World CupMarket value is $9.2 million according to TransfermarktLAFC reportedly want $12 million to sell himBouanga has scored 81 goals in 130 appearances for LAFC