Claudia Martinez: Paraguay's teenage goal-scoring sensation set to link up with Trinity Rodman and the Washington Spirit

Born in Capitan Bado, on the border with Brazil, handball was the main sport surrounding Martinez as she grew up, and was one she enjoyed. However, her father, Timeteo, played football and would take his daughter to his matches, helping her to fall in love with a sport she would play with her cousins and the boys at school. Later, she got involved in a five-a-side team and then joined Sportivo Ameliano at the age of 15, when she moved from her hometown to Asuncion, the Paraguayan capital.

It was a move some 400 kilometres south that brought with it plenty of change. In Capitan Bado, for starters, the people speak Guarani and Portuguese. In Asuncion, Martinez would need to work on her Spanish. More exciting for the youngster, though, will have been the greater prevalence of football.

"When I arrived in Asuncion, I saw enormous 11-a-side pitches. It was a lot. I had never played on one before," Martinez told La Nacion last year. "It was something very new, but I adapted quickly."

After a year, she would move to Club Olimpia, the most successful club in the city, and her first involvements with the Paraguay youth national teams would follow. In 2024, she played in the Copa Libertadores and represented her country at both the U17 South American Championship and the U20 Women's World Cup, as those bigger stages started to creep into her promising career.