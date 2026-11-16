Why Claude Makelele is the GOAT of holding midfielders - with ex-PSG star picking Chelsea & Barcelona aces among top three for that position at present

Coaches throughout history have sought to find key individual cogs in their respective engine rooms that allow the collective motor to tick over without stalling. Said figures may not always dominate the headlines, as they sail under the radar somewhat, but their value to the cause can never be ignored or understated.

It is those that are prepared to sit and put out fires in the middle of any given park that help to ease pressure on defensive units and allow attacking flair to prosper. They are the archetypal ‘get it and give it’ performers that take on unsung hero status.

Throughout the 1990s, Makelele helped water-carrying midfielders to step into a spotlight of their own. Having burst onto the scene in his homeland with Nantes and Marseille, a productive stint in Spain saw him pass through Celta Vigo before becoming a La Liga and Champions League title winner in Madrid.

A couple of Premier League crowns were captured at Chelsea, alongside three domestic cup triumphs, while gracing another elite European final while working under Jose Mourinho and Co.

He was not selected in France’s World Cup-winning squad of 1998, as national team captain Didier Deschamps dominated his position of choice, but did earn 71 caps for Les Bleus and is widely credited with making the holding midfield berth as fashionable as it is today.