Class of 92 Gary Neville David Beckham Ryan Giggs Paul ScholesGetty
Chris Burton

Class of 92 police probe: Nicky Butt's 50th birthday party, attended by fellow Man Utd legends David Beckham and Gary Neville, under investigation after 'head-butt' allegation

D. BeckhamManchester UnitedPremier League

Nicky Butt’s 50th birthday party, which was attended by David Beckham and Gary Neville, is the centre of a police probe following an alleged assault.

  • Landmark birthday for ex-Red Devils star
  • Friends & family invited to lavish celebration
  • Police investigating following alleged scuffle
