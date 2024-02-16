Christian Pulisic AC Milan 2023-24Getty Images
Richard Mills

Christian Pulisic hails ‘big win’ after USMNT forward stars in AC Milan’s Europa League thrashing of Rennes

Christian PulisicAC MilanRennesAC Milan vs RennesEuropa League

Christian Pulisic was delighted with AC Milan's "big win" over Rennes in the first leg of the Europa League knockout round play-off tie.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Milan beat Rennes 3-0 in Europa League
  • Loftus-Cheek and Leao score in first leg
  • Pulisic thrilled with 'big' play-off tie win

Editors' Picks