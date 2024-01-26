Christian Pulisic and the USMNT set to take on Copa America competitors Colombia in pre-tournament international friendly in June

Jacob Schneider
Christian Pulisic Luis Diaz splitGetty Images
USAColombiaCopa AmericaFriendlies

The U.S. men's national team are set to schedule an international friendly against Colombia in June, per a report.

  • Colombia set to schedule four summer friendlies
  • USMNT and Canada set to be scheduled
  • Look ahead at USMNT 2024 schedule

