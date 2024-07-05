GOAL rates each USMNT player at a disappointing Copa America, with negatives outweighing positives

Let's be honest from the start: no player on the U.S. men's national team will leave this summer's Copa America feeling particularly good. No one will be happy with how they or this team played. From top to bottom, this Copa America was a disaster.

The U.S. fell so, so short of expectations that it all felt like a bad dream. Just about verything that could have gone wrong did and, as a result, the USMNT was out in the group stage.

That's despite being handed a favorable group featuring Bolivia, Panama and Uruguay. A win over Bolivia got them off on the right foot, but we all know what happened next. The 10-men U.S. fell apart against Panama and then, against Uruguay, Gregg Berhalter's side couldn't quite muster the goals needed to advance.

It was almost exclusively doom and gloom, and some earned more blame than others. Following the USMNT's Copa America exit, GOAL breaks down ranks player performances, across the board.