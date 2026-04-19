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Are Christian Pulisic ‘alarm bells ringing really loud’? Taylor Twellman answers important USMNT question ahead of home World Cup for out-of-sorts AC Milan forward
Concerns over Pulisic’s form heading into 2026
Pulisic has experienced a dip in form following a blistering start to the campaign in Italy, leading to questions about his readiness to lead the national team. Twellman admits there is cause for concern, though he stops short of full-scale panic. Speaking to Men’s Journal, Twellman said: "Yes, I would [be concerned]. Just because he was playing at such a high level before the turn of the new year. He was leading AC Milan in goals scored and goal contributions. So absolutely, there has to be some concern."
"Are the alarm bells ringing really loud? Uh, I don’t know. I think all it takes is for Pulisic to mentally get around the corner, score a goal here or there, and then all of a sudden, it can turn in the blink of an eye. Now I’m more concerned with his form with the national team. Hasn’t been there since the Gold Cup, and him not wanting to play last summer. He hasn’t been at his best for the US team, and that’s where more of the concern would be than his form with AC Milan."
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The vital trio for USMNT success
According to Twellman, the success of the USMNT rests on three specific pillars. While the roster has more depth than in previous generations, the core leadership remains essential if the stars and stripes are to make a deep run in the tournament. He identified Pulisic, Weston McKennie, and Tyler Adams as the players who must deliver world-class performances. Twellman explained: "The three players that have to have their best World Cup are Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie, and Tyler Adams. And when you talk about this generation of players, those are the three figureheads."
"Those are three players that determine the pulse of the team. They’re the faces. this is the generation of players, when you look at those three. Yes, there are a lot of X factors, but if those three don’t perform at a high level, then it’s going to be difficult for the United States to have their moment. So, those three players understand the moment, those three players understand their individual roles within the collective operation, for lack of a better way to put it. And I just think Pulisic, McKennie, and Adams need to be at their best for the United States to do anything special."
Maintaining faith in Captain America
Despite the "alarm bells" regarding his goal drought for club and country, there is a prevailing sense that Pulisic’s pedigree will eventually shine through. The history of the USMNT is filled with moments where their star man has delivered in the clutch, and the coaching staff will be desperate for him to find his rhythm before June 12.
"I’ve never been concerned at all about Christian Pulisic’s commitment. It’s never ever crossed my mind. It just comes down to form. And there are peaks and valleys, and ebbs and flows, and I just think that the form hasn’t been at its best, and I fully expect him to be at his best this summer," Twellman said.
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Chasing the European giants Spain and France
Looking at the global landscape, Twellman believes the USMNT has a significant mountain to climb to match the world's elite. While ESPN rankings have placed Spain and France as frontrunners, Twellman is inclined to agree with those assessments over the South American powerhouses. He believes the United States must win their group to have any chance of a "special" run.
Regarding the favorites, he noted: "I would disagree with Brazil… Just how deep the rosters are, Spain and France are ticking above everyone else in the world. I would probably say Spain… But I believe the French National team is just more talented than anyone else in the world. And I believe they’ll go to their third World Cup Final in a row."