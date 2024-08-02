'Scary' Christian Pulisic backed to improve even further as ex-Chelsea & AC Milan team-mate Olivier Giroud backs USMNT hero to star at 2026 World Cup
AC Milan striker Olivier Giroud has backed Christian Pulisic to star at the 2026 World Cup, and has labelled the winger as "scary."
- Pulisic backed to explode before 2026 tournament
- Giroud played with winger at Chelsea and Milan
- Tournament to be played in USA, Canada and Mexico