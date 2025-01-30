'Just want to be happy again' - Man Utd target Chloe Kelly slams Man City & goes public with desire to leave as she makes worrying statement about her mental well-being
Lionesses star Chloe Kelly has gone public with her desire to leave Manchester City as she tries to force a switch to local rivals Manchester United.
- Kelly has fallen down Man City pecking order
- WSL side are blocking move to rivals Man Utd
- Lionesses winger has now released statement