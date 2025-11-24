‘It’s a dream of mine’ - Chivas' Richard Ledezma intends to switch allegiance from USMNT to Mexico ahead of 2026 World Cup

Ledezma has stated his intention to represent Mexico at the 2026 World Cup. The Chivas midfielder, who previously appeared for the United States at the youth level and in one senior friendly cap, said he is aiming to compete for a place under Javier Aguirre.

The 24-year-old joined Chivas this summer following a stint with PSV and discussed his ambition in an interview with Cancha. With Mexico managing injuries and inconsistency at right back, Ledezma noted that he believes opportunities are available.

“If it’s my turn, it’s a dream of mine to go to the World Cup… I’d love to represent Mexico. If we have a strong league campaign with Chivas, I think I can get in,” he said.