'It's not feasible' - Chicago Fire boss pours cold water on rumours of sensational move for Barcelona star Robert Lewandowski

'It's not feasible' - Chicago Fire boss pours cold water on rumours of sensational move for Barcelona star Robert LewandowskiAditya GokhaleGetty ImagesRobert LewandowskiMajor League SoccerBarcelonaLaLigaChicago Fire FCTransfersChicago Fire boss Frank Klopas has put rumours of FC Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski joining his side to bed, saying it won't be feasible for the Fire.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowLewandowski linked with MLS moveKlopas says move not feasible for Chicago FirePolish striker has struggled with Barca this season