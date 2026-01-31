Getty Images Sport
Chelsea wonderkid wanted on loan by Everton before January window closes after Jack Grealish suffers season-ending injury
- Getty Images Sport
Chelsea ace George attracting interest from several clubs
According to football reporter Fabrizio Romano, Everton have reportedly tabled an offer to sign George on loan for the remainder of the season, with the option to make the move permanent in the summer.
The report claims Everton are currently leading the race to sign the 19-year-old, who is also believed to be attracting interest from a host of other clubs, though no rival suitors have been mentioned.
George, who came through Chelsea’s youth system in 2024, was close to joining west London rivals Fulham in a permanent deal last September, only for the transfer to collapse in the final hours on deadline day.
Following his introduction into the Chelsea first team under then manager Enzo Maresca last season, George made 26 appearances in all competitions for the club, scoring three goals.
However, George has only featured 11 times in the current campaign, though he has still managed to find the back of the net on three occasions, including his maiden goal in the Champions League against Ajax in October.
Everton identify winger as replacement for injured Grealish
Everton have moved quickly to identify George as a replacement for Grealish, whose season has come to end after sustaining a foot injury in his side’s 1-0 win over Aston Villa in the Premier League on 18 January.
Grealish joined the Merseysiders on a season-long loan from Manchester City last summer, and he instantly became adored by supporters following a string of impressive performances in royal blue.
Looking back to his best following a difficult 2024-25 season with City which saw him make just seven league starts under Pep Guardiola, Grealish recorded two goals and six assists in the top flight for Everton this term.
Confirming that Grealish is expected to miss the remainder of the 2025-26 season, Everton manager David Moyes said on Friday: “We believe he's probably going to need surgery, but that's still not absolutely confirmed. It probably rules him out for the rest of the season, yes.
“It's really disappointing for the player, and for the club and all of us. He's such an important part, a big character, big experience for us. We will miss him, he's done a lot of good things for us.”
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
- Getty Images Sport
Grealish endeared himself to Toffees faithful during loan spell
The news of Grealish’s season-ending injury comes as a major blow to all involved, with the midfielder having expressed his “love” for both Moyes and the Everton fanbase after scoring the winner in the 1-0 league victory over Bournemouth in December.
“It is a brilliant team and I love the manager to pieces,” Grealish said. “I have only known him a few months and I can’t speak highly enough of him as a person. How he makes me feel, how he makes me want to play for him – credit to him. We are doing well.
"I am so lucky that I have had such great clubs and great fanbases, this is another one of them. They have been so good to me today. They were singing my name before the goal, I feel like they wanted a bit more from me and I gave it to them!”
Everton will now be hoping to see off competition in the race to sign England Under-21 international George, who may be keeping a close eye on their league clash at Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday afternoon.
Chelsea looking for sixth win under Rosenior
Meanwhile, George’s parent club Chelsea are looking to make it six wins from manager Liam Rosenior’s first seven games in charge when they entertain West Ham United at Stamford Bridge on the same day.
After succeeding Maresca at the helm at the start of January, Rosenior has led the Blues to victories over Charlton Athletic, Brentford, Pafos, Crystal Palace and Napoli across the FA Cup, Premier League and Champions League respectively.
Their only reverse so far under the Englishman has come in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final clash against Arsenal, who secured a 3-2 victory despite a second-half brace from Alejandro Garnacho.
Advertisement