Chelsea told to raid La Liga for manager who will bring success 'straight away'

Speaking to BoyleSports, the former Blues centre-back suggested that while long-term projects have their place, a club of Chelsea’s stature should be prioritising immediate trophies, and he thinks Simeone is the right man.

"What kind of manager did Chelsea need? I think it all depends on what you are looking for," Gallas explained. "For the long-term, you can bring in Cesc Fabregas because he is doing well with his club at the moment. He is young and able to speak to a young squad. He's doing a good job. In the long term, he can bring Chelsea back to the positions where everybody wants to see Chelsea.

"If you are thinking about the short-term, to have success straight away, they need that experienced head to guide them like Diego Simone and with his personality he can win things very soon with Chelsea. Maybe the Chelsea players need him too because we need to see more warriors and soldiers in the team after what they’ve shown us. I think you need that type of manager who is a little bit more harsh on the players."