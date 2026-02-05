Getty Images Sport
Chelsea and West Ham charged for mass brawl during Premier League classic which saw Jean-Clair Todibo dismissed for violent conduct
FA cracks down on Stamford Bridge chaos
The FA has wasted little time in responding to the disorder that overshadowed the final moments of the weekend's fixture. In a statement released on Wednesday evening, the governing body confirmed that both London clubs are in the dock for a breach of FA Rule E20.1. The charges relate to the failure of both teams to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion during the 95th minute of the match.
While Chelsea have been charged with failing to prevent "improper and/or provocative" behaviour, the charge levied against West Ham is notably more severe. The Hammers are accused of failing to ensure their players did not behave in an "improper and/or provocative and/or violent" manner, a distinction that highlights the physical aggression shown by their contingent.
Both clubs have been given until Friday to provide their respective responses. Given the high-profile nature of the incident and the clear video evidence involved, it is expected that both sides will face substantial financial penalties.
Todibo sees red after VAR intervention
The spark that ignited the brawl occurred deep into stoppage time as Chelsea attempted to see out a slender 3-2 lead. Tensions, which had been simmering throughout a breathless second half, finally boiled over when West Ham winger Adama Traore was involved in a physical altercation with Chelsea defender Marc Cucurella. Traore’s push on the Spaniard drew an immediate reaction from Chelsea forward Joao Pedro, sparking a pile-on involving players and substitutes from both benches.
In the ensuing melee, West Ham centre-back Todibo lost his composure. Referee Anthony Taylor was initially trying to separate the packs but was advised by VAR to review a specific incident on the pitchside monitor. Replays clearly showed Todibo grabbing Pedro by the neck in a strangling motion.
Taylor returned to the pitch and announced his decision to the stadium, stating: "After review, West Ham number 25 grabs Chelsea number 20 round the throat in a violent manner. Therefore my final decision is a red card, violent conduct." The dismissal capped a miserable afternoon for the Hammers, who had fought back bravely only to leave with zero points and a suspension for a key defender.
Nuno left baffled by officiating inconsistency
West Ham manager Nuno Espirito Santo cut a frustrated figure in his post-match press conference, lamenting not only the result but the administration of justice during the brawl. While he did not defend Todibo’s specific action, the Portuguese coach expressed confusion that only one player was punished in a fracas that involved over a dozen individuals pushing and shoving.
"It's strange, with all this confusion, to give only one yellow and one red card," Nuno remarked, hinting that Chelsea players escaped lightly for their part in escalating the situation. "I have to see it again, but it feels inconsistent."
Nuno was also left ruing his side's inability to manage the game after fighting their way back into contention. "It's frustrating and sad that this game went away from us," he added. "We started the second half in control. After Chelsea reacted, we could not control it. Crosses created a lot of problems for us." The West Ham boss now faces a defensive headache for the upcoming fixtures with Todibo set to serve a three-match ban for violent conduct.
Rosenior admits fatigue played major role
In the opposite dugout, Chelsea manager Liam Rosenior was relieved to escape with three points, attributing the sloppy end to the game to extreme fatigue. The Blues had arrived back in London at 5am on Thursday morning following a gruelling European tie against Napoli, leaving them with little recovery time before the derby.
Rosenior revealed that his tactical changes were born out of necessity rather than strategy. "I'll make early changes. It's no disrespect to the players who came off - they are a massive part of our plans going forward – but I needed to change something because we weren't good enough," the Chelsea boss explained.
"The team were tired, we covered high distances against Napoli because I asked them to press in a different way. In training yesterday I kept the lads as light as possible to get energy into their legs. I'm learning too, I'm not the perfect manager."
