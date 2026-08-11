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Chelsea urged to sign "very palatable gamble" Dusan Vlahovic as he remains without a club after Juventus exit
Vlahovic urged to join Chelsea
According to talkSPORT, European football expert Andy Brassell believes Chelsea should consider signing Vlahovic, who has been without a club for nearly six weeks. The 26-year-old departed Juventus after a challenging spell, where he struggled with abductor injuries but still managed to score 68 goals in 168 appearances and win the Coppa Italia.
However, his high wages of over £300,000 per week have deterred many suitors. Brassell stated: "He's been technically unemployed for nearly six weeks, so it is a little bit of a surprise to me. I would have thought an Atletico [Madrid] or a Newcastle [United] would have made him an offer. Football's a small community and bad news travels fast, but clearly there is a sense that people are either unconvinced by his fitness or his potential to reach that next level."
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Imminent transfer to Besiktas
Despite the suggestions for a Premier League switch, Vlahovic seems destined for Turkey. Besiktas have emerged as the clear frontrunners for his signature, possessing the financial muscle to meet his demands.
Brassell explained the situation regarding the Turkish club: "It's very likely to be Besiktas. They made an offer for him a while ago, and obviously they're playing with some money that they didn't spend on Mo Salah despite the fact they've done that Trump thing. 'We were never interested in the first place.' Yeah, not sure about that. They've definitely got a few euros to spend, a few tax-free euros if you're Dusan Vlahovic. He's gonna get a better salary there than he would get anywhere else."
Chelsea attack under Xabi Alonso
Xabi Alonso currently has four strikers at Chelsea, including Joao Pedro, Danny Welbeck, Nicolas Jackson, and Liam Delap. While the club have not made a concrete approach for Vlahovic this summer, Brassell thinks a reduced wage agreement could make sense.
He added: "So he's been left with what he's left with, which is probably Besiktas. But if I was a Premier League team, not necessarily Newcastle, by the way, I wonder if he'd be a decent signing for Chelsea. To be honest, I know they've been interested before, but if they could get him for half what he was earning at Juventus... he was earning a fortune at Juventus last season on a sort of short-term deal. I would think that's probably quite a good deal all around. Clearly they don't feel the same, but I think he would be a very palatable gamble for a Premier League team because at his best he's really good."
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What comes next for Vlahovic?
Vlahovic must now finalise his next destination as the new season rapidly approaches. Besiktas remain in pole position to secure his services. Unless Chelsea or another top European side launch a dramatic late hijack, the striker will likely be plying his trade in the Turkish Super Lig very soon.
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