Chelsea urged to sign "very palatable gamble" Dusan Vlahovic as he remains without a club after Juventus exit

According to talkSPORT, European football expert Andy Brassell believes Chelsea should consider signing Vlahovic, who has been without a club for nearly six weeks. The 26-year-old departed Juventus after a challenging spell, where he struggled with abductor injuries but still managed to score 68 goals in 168 appearances and win the Coppa Italia.

However, his high wages of over £300,000 per week have deterred many suitors. Brassell stated: "He's been technically unemployed for nearly six weeks, so it is a little bit of a surprise to me. I would have thought an Atletico [Madrid] or a Newcastle [United] would have made him an offer. Football's a small community and bad news travels fast, but clearly there is a sense that people are either unconvinced by his fitness or his potential to reach that next level."