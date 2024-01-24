Chelsea's transfer curveball! Blues genuinely interested in signing Aston Villa back-up striker Jhon Duran ahead of January deadline

Peter McVitie
Jhon Duran Aston Villa 2023-24Getty
Chelsea Jhon Duran Transfers Aston Villa Premier League

Chelsea hold a surprise interest in signing Aston Villa back-up striker Jhon Duran in what remains of the January transfer window.

  • Chelsea eye move for Duran
  • Striker used as back-up at Villa
  • Blues must offload Broja first

