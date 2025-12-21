Getty Images Sport
'Really nasty!' - Ex-Newcastle goalkeeper Shay Given takes aim at Chelsea star after 'dangerous' incident
James and Pedro cancel out Woltemade in breathless encounter
In a breathless affair at St. James’ Park, Chelsea fought back from two goals down to earn a point against Newcastle on Saturday afternoon. Enzo Maresca’s visitors found themselves two goals down inside 20 frenetic minutes as striker Nick Woltemade atoned for his own goal in the 1-0 derby loss at Sunderland with a quickfire double for Howe’s side.
However, after having the chance to regroup during the half-time interval, Chelsea were a different side in the second half. The Blues reduced the arrears four minutes after the restart thanks to a brilliant free-kick from captain Reece James, before Joao Pedro levelled the score with a superb solo effort after 66 minutes.
Newcastle came on strong towards the end of the match but they were unable to find an all-important winner as they were forced to share the spoils at home.
Garnacho escapes red card for 'really dangerous' Ramsey tackle
While both sides received praise for their attacking endeavour, the match was not without controversy, however. Before Pedro’s equaliser, Chelsea were fortunate not to concede a penalty when Trevoh Chalobah showed too much aggression as he barged Anthony Gordon down inside the area. However, the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) decided not to award a spot-kick for Newcastle.
And the home side were also left frustrated when Chelsea winger Garnacho only received a yellow card for a late challenge on Jacob Ramsey - a tackle which, according to Newcastle’s former shot-stopper Given, was “really dangerous” and deserved a red.
Ex-Newcastle 'keeper also feels his old side should have won a penalty
Speaking on BBC’s Match of the Day, Given - who made 354 Premier League appearances for Newcastle - said: “I understand Eddie Howe’s frustrations because some of the decisions I actually disagreed with myself.
“There was a few decisions the referee had to make and they weren’t easy, don’t get my wrong. The first one came in the first half and I thought it was a really nasty challenge from Alejandro Garnacho.
“If you watch it slowly, he doesn’t make any attempt to play the ball, he goes over the top and clearly catches him really high up. VAR didn’t intervene but I think that’s a really dangerous tackle from Garnacho and one he gets away with.”
And on Newcastle’s appeals for a penalty, Given added: “The one Eddie Howe was really angry about after the game was the penalty. Gordon has got ahead of Chalobah and the defender has made no attempt to play the ball. You could argue it’s shoulder-to-shoulder but he even comes across him with his leg.
“I don’t think that’s a difficult decision; I think that’s a stonewall penalty. You can see and understand why Howe is angry with some of the decisions because these small instances make a big difference.”
Magpies boss Howe criticises officials for not awarding 'stonewall' penalty
Normally reluctant to criticise the match officials, Newcastle manager Howe couldn’t hide his frustration at both referee Andy Madley and VAR after the game.
“It was a clear error and a clear penalty,” said Howe. “Anywhere else on the pitch that is a blatant free-kick. I thought it would be overturned. The defender (Chalobah) only focuses on Anthony (Gordon).
“[VAR] said it was shielding. I don’t agree with that. I think the player has gone into Anthony aggressively, too aggressively, so I think it’s a stonewall. The defender’s only looking at Anthony, not the ball. It was the wrong decision.”
Chelsea head coach Maresca saw things differently, however. While not specifically mentioning either Newcastle’s penalty appeal or Garnacho’s challenge, he said: “After the first half Newcastle deserved to win, but, after the second half, we deserved to win.
“From my point of view after the second half, we deserved to win the game. This is my point of view.”
Chelsea are back in action when they play host to high-flying Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge next Saturday, while Newcastle travel to Manchester United on Boxing Day.
