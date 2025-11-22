Chelsea have been forced to cope without Palmer after he sustained a groin injury in the 2-1 loss at Manchester United on 20 September. The England international was set to resume first-team training this week, but his long-awaited return has been pushed back by an extra seven days after he stubbed his toe on a door.

Palmer will subsequently miss Chelsea’s next three games - Saturday's trip to Burnley in the Premier League, Tuesday's home fixture against Barcelona in the Champions League and next weekend's league match at home to leaders Arsenal.

Confirming the incident in his pre-match press conference ahead of the Burnley game, Maresca said: “He [Palmer] is probably not available for Saturday for sure, Barcelona for sure or Arsenal for sure.

“Unfortunately, he had an accident at home where he hit his toe. It is nothing important, but he won't be back in the next week. I wake up many times during the night - I hit my head, my legs, my everything - so it can happen.”