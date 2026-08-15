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Khaled Mahmoud

Joao Pedro double & Rogers debut goal seal Chelsea win! Blues dispatch Real Sociedad amid mixed reception for Enzo Fernandez

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Xabi Alonso secured his first victory at Stamford Bridge as Chelsea manager, concluding their pre-season preparations with a hard-fought 3-1 win over Real Sociedad. While the performance offered plenty of tactical intrigue, the afternoon was somewhat overshadowed by a polarized reaction from the home crowd toward Enzo Fernandez.

  • Alonso sticks to Leverkusen blueprint

    Alonso appears to have settled on his tactical identity for the upcoming campaign, deploying a 3-4-3 formation for the third consecutive match. It is a system that served him exceptionally well during his historic Bundesliga-winning tenure at Bayer Leverkusen, and its implementation at Chelsea suggests a permanent shift away from the 4-2-3-1 seen earlier this summer.

    The tactical setup also provided a platform for new signings Morgan Rogers and Maxence Lacroix to make their debuts. Rogers, a £117 million arrival, wasted little time making an impact by finding the net within the opening ten minutes. However, the first half was not without its flaws. The Blues struggled to maintain a consistent press, often sitting too deep and allowing the Spanish visitors to dictate the tempo - a lapse that eventually cost them when Jon Mikel Aramburu restored parity with a volley from the edge of the box shortly before the break.

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  • Chelsea v Real Sociedad - Pre-Season FriendlyGetty Images Sport

    Joao Pedro continues clinical streak

    Despite the first-half wobbles, Chelsea emerged for the second period with renewed energy and purpose. Joao Pedro, who has been the standout performer of the summer for the West London side, restored the lead just two minutes after the restart. The Brazilian striker rose highest to meet a precise cross from captain Reece James, heading home to the delight of the Stamford Bridge faithful.

    The striker was not finished there, however, adding a second late in the game to take his pre-season tally to an impressive seven goals. His clinical finish in the 77th minute effectively killed off the contest and ensured Chelsea headed into the new season on a winning note.

  • Mixed reception for Enzo Fernandez

    The main talking point of the afternoon arrived in the 62nd minute when Fernandez was introduced as a substitute. The Argentine midfielder was greeted by a chorus of both boos and cheers, a bizarre atmosphere following recent transfer speculation linking him with a move to Manchester City.

    The international context also played a role in the frosty reception, given Fernandez's involvement in Argentina's controversial World Cup celebrations, which touched a nerve in England. Nevertheless, as the match progressed, the vocal dissent began to fade, replaced by familiar chants of the midfielder's name.

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  • Chelsea v Real Sociedad - Pre-Season FriendlyGetty Images Sport

    Looking ahead to Fulham opener

    The victory over Real Sociedad provided a fitting end to Chelsea's mixed pre-season campaign. The Blues kicked off their summer schedule with an entertaining 6-4 win over Western Sydney Wanderers, before enduring back-to-back 2-1 and 1-0 defeats against Tottenham and Juventus respectively. A convincing 3-0 triumph over AC Milan followed, alongside a thrilling 3-3 draw against Johor Darul Ta'zim, before culminating in today's performance at Stamford Bridge.

    Attention now turns to the competitive action, with Chelsea set to kick off their Premier League campaign away to Fulham on August 24. Under the guidance of new manager Alonso, the Blues will be eager to hit the ground running and launch a strong resurgence, aiming to sweep aside the disappointment of last season's frustrating tenth-place finish.

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