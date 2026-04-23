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Chelsea players 'went for' Alejandro Garnacho as tension boiled over at half-time in defeat to Man Utd
Internal friction at Stamford Bridge
The atmosphere at Chelsea has soured significantly following a 1-0 defeat to Manchester United, with The Sun reporting a heated confrontation at half-time. Garnacho, facing his former employers, found himself at the centre of a dressing room storm as his teammates expressed their frustrations with his performance.
The report claimed that some of Garnacho’s teammates “went for him” in the dressing room at half-time after a lacklustre opening period. The young winger had been introduced early in the match, replacing the injured Estevao in the 16th minute, but he struggled to make an impact as the Blues continued their goal-scoring drought.
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Garnacho struggles against former club
The Argentine’s evening was a miserable experience from start to finish. Originally deployed on the right before moving to the left wing, Garnacho was largely ineffective. His defensive work-rate was particularly scrutinised when he meekly contested Bruno Fernandes, allowing the United captain to break free and provide the assist for Matheus Cunha’s winning goal.
His struggles were not limited to a single moment of defensive lapse. Diogo Dalot frequently got the better of the 21-year-old, leading to visible frustration on the pitch. Even Chelsea talisman Cole Palmer was seen giving Garnacho a telling-off as the winger repeatedly lost possession, eventually finishing the game having turned the ball over 15 times.
Man Utd revel in victory
While Chelsea dealt with internal discord, the Red Devils squad appeared to relish their victory over their former teammate. Luke Shaw posted a picture on Instagram showing him challenging a stricken Garnacho, a post that received likes and comments from the likes of Dalot, Fernandes, Cunha, Joshua Zirkzee, and even former Blue Mason Mount.
The reception Garnacho received from the travelling fans at the Shed End was equally hostile, as he was repeatedly booed throughout his time on the pitch. United players, who had grown tired of Garnacho’s conduct prior to his £40 million move to West London, reportedly viewed the performance as a validation of their decision to let him depart after his relationship with Ruben Amorim broke down.
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Stumbling start to life in London
Since his high-profile transfer, Garnacho has struggled to justify his hefty price tag, managing only eight goals in 40 appearances. His recent form has been particularly concerning, with the player failing to start in any of Chelsea’s last six matches. This lack of impact has led to suggestions that Chelsea are already considering offloading the youngster in the summer transfer window. With five consecutive league defeats without a goal - a low not seen at the club since 1912 - the pressure on Garnacho and the rest of the squad remains at an all-time high.