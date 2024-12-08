Chelsea player ratings vs Tottenham: Cole Palmer, that is cheeky! Blues prove they're the real deal in title race with comeback win at imploding Spurs

The Blues recovered from a two-goal deficit to put Spurs to the sword on a stormy evening in north London

Chelsea closed the gap on Premier League leaders Liverpool to four points with a 4-3 win from behind at rivals Tottenham on Sunday.

Spurs raced into a two-goal lead early on but were punished for a string of defensive errors as pressure piles up on Ange Postecoglou.

The Blues went behind inside the opening five minutes. Marc Cucurella slipped while in possession just inside his own half, allowing Brennan Johnson to race away with the ball. His low cross found Dominic Solanke, who got in front of Levi Colwill to finish at the near post, celebrating in front of his former Chelsea fans to boot.

Soon after, Spurs doubled their lead. Cucurella again slipped on the ball and Johnson pick-pocketed him. He circled possession back to Pedro Porro, who fed in the inverting Dejan Kulusevski, and the Swede's trickling strike outfoxed a hapless Sanchez.

But Chelsea pulled one back with their first real attack of note. Jadon Sancho was afforded the freedom to cut inside from the left, skipping away from Porro and Radu Dragusin before his strike from the edge of the box rumbled in off the far post.

Cole Palmer ought to have brought the Blues level when Sancho squared for him at point-blank range, only to get his feet in a twist and Tottenham were able to clear the immediate danger. Pedro Neto was then denied by a smart low save from Fraser Forster after he tipped away another Palmer effort.

Chelsea were awarded a penalty on the hour mark when Yves Bissouma clattered Moises Caicedo. Palmer stepped up and sent Forster the wrong way to bring the visitors level.

Tottenham should have gone back in front when Son raced onto a long ball over the top meant for the offside Destiny Udogie, who deferred possession to his captain again. Bearing down on goal, the South Korean dragged his shot wide.

With 20 minutes to go, Chelsea completed the turnaround. Palmer wriggled in from the right and drew the attention of several Spurs defenders, with his blocked shot falling to the free Enzo Fernandez to lash in on the half-volley.

A second penalty went Chelsea's way after Palmer was shoved to the ground by Sarr. The England star fooled Forster with a delicious Panenka and milked his moment as Tottenham fans headed to the exit.

The hosts did pull one back deep into seven minutes of added time when Son slid in after James Maddison's mazing run into the box, but it proved too little and too late.

