Chelsea player ratings vs Sheffield Utd: One step forward, two steps back for Mauricio Pochettino as Marc Cucurella and Djordje Petrovic flop in disappointing draw

The Blues turned in a disappointing performance at Bramall Lane and were deservedly held to a draw by the plucky relegation candidates

Chelsea missed the chance to close to within three points of the Premier League's top six as they were held to a disappointing 2-2 draw by relegation-threatened Sheffield United on Sunday. Any momentum picked up from Thursday's dramatic win over Manchester United has likely now gone, as the Blues continue to lurch from one extreme to the other this season.

Mauricio Pochettino's side raced into an early lead against the struggling Blades, as Thiago Silva finished off a superb cross from Conor Gallagher at a corner. Sheffield United fought back, though, and Jayden Bogle scored an equaliser after ghosting behind Marc Cucurella and putting a finish beyond Djordje Petrovic, who bizarrely sat down and appeared to give the forward the entire goal to aim at.

Despite a spell of sustained Blades pressure immediately after half-time, Chelsea took the lead midway through the second half as Noni Madueke cut in from the right flank and slammed an effort into the top corner. But the Blades would not lay down and stole a point at the death, as Oli McBurnie finished from close-range after two flick-ons on the edge of the Blues box.

GOAL rates Chelsea's players from Bramall Lane...