Chelsea's number nine was lethal off the bench as Enzo Maresca's wingers proved their worth in a romping Conference League semi-final win

Substitute Nicolas Jackson scored two goals to put Chelsea within touching distance of the Conference League final with a commanding 4-1 win at Djurgarden.

The visitors had to deal with an unfamiliar artificial pitch and a raucous home crowd but took the lead in the 13th minute when Jadon Sancho's tame shot ricocheted off the hapless Marcus Danielson.

Marc Cucurella was a whisker away from making it 2-0 shortly after when his powerful strike from the edge of the box whistled past the post. Reece James' lofted pass over the top set Noni Madueke on his way but his shot from 10 yards was well saved by goalkeeper Jacob Rinne.

The Chelsea winger eventually got his goal two minutes before the break when he swept home Enzo Fernandez's well-weighted lay-off. At the other end, Filip Jorgensen made a great reaction save to keep out Tokmac Nguen's deflected effort on the stroke of half time.

The away side rang the changes after the interval, and initially it seemed to unsettle them, with Hampus Finndell rifling a rasping effort inches wide of the post. Chelsea were once again indebted to Jorgensen's athleticism when he superbly kept out Adam Stahl's header from eight yards out.

Against the run of play, the west London outfit were gifted a third following a mix-up between the woebegone Danielsson and Rinne, and substitute Nicolas Jackson was on hand to capitalise in the 59th minute. Substitute Moises Caicedo then pickpocketed the home team's defence, before Jackson powered an unstoppable strike into the top corner six minutes later.

Djurgarden pulled a goal back when Isak Alemayehu headed down into the ground and beyond Jorgensen in the 68th minute to send the home fans into raptures. It should have been 4-2 but Stahl missed a sitter from six yards out with the goal at his mercy.

Chelsea eased to victory on Thursday night to put them on the cusp of another European final.

GOAL rates Chelsea's players from 3Arena...