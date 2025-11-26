AFP
How Chelsea plan to pave the way for Mike Maignan transfer as Blues step up talks for contract rebel AC Milan goalkeeper
Maignan ready to move on from Milan
Maignan is expected to move on next summer as he will not sign a new contract with AC Milan, as reported by Sky Sport Switzerland. Chelsea are aware of Maignan's intentions and are therefore ready to step up their interest in the stopper. Jorgensen may be sacrificed to make room for Maignan, with the Blues "seriously" considering trying to find an exit for the Denmark international. Maignan would be keen to head to the Premier League and is open to talking to Chelsea. Turin giants Juventus are also believed to be keen on the goalkeeper and are also in the running for his signature.
Jorgensen sent warning about Chelsea future
Jorgensen arrived at Chelsea in the summer of 2024 on a seven-year contract in a deal worth €24.5m (£20m). Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City were also linked with a move for the goalkeeper but he ended up heading to Stamford Bridge instead. Yet he has only made one appearance for the Blues so far this season and has been warned he needs to be playing more regularly if he is to be No.1 for Denmark at World Cup 2026. Denmark missed out on automatic qualification for next summer's tournament in North America but are in the play-offs and will take on North Macedona in March. Victory in that game would bring up a final against Czechia or Ireland.
Why do Chelsea want Maignan?
Maignan has emerged as one of the best goalkeepers in Europe during his time in Milan. He's also the No.1 for France and wore the captain's armband back in October in the absence of injured skipper Kylian Mbappe. France boss Didier Deschamps explained why he went with his goalkeeper. He said: "Mike is a leader. Against Azerbaijan, when Kylian came off, Mike took over the armband. The fact that he has been able to play so many matches means that he is solid. He is a great competitor, even in training. He is a workaholic, sometimes a little too much in my opinion. But that's how he is."
The stopper also does not lack for confidence. When asked if he is the best goalkeeper in the world, he told GQ Italia: "I’m not going to say, no. There are a lot of great goalkeepers around. I only focus on myself. I know my potential. I believe in myself. I’ve worked really hard to get where I am. I don’t feel I’m a spectacular keeper. I try to do things in the simplest way possible.”
Maignan to take over from Sanchez?
If Maignan does arrive at Chelsea, then he would be expected to take over from current No.1 Robert Sanchez. The 28-year-old signed from Brighton in August 2023 but has come in for plenty of criticism during his time at Stamford Bridge. This season has also brought more scrutiny on the stopper. He was heavily criticised after being caught out by Lucas Paqueta's long-range strike for West Ham at the start of the season and then made unwanted history when he was sent off against Manchester United. Sanchez's red card was Chelsea’s earliest in the Premier League era and also the third-fastest dismissal for a goalkeeper in the history of the competition.
Sanchez facing another huge test next
Talks between Chelsea and Maignan look set to continue, with the goalkeeper able to agree a pre-contract with overseas clubs from January 1. In the meantime, Chelsea and Sanchez will return to action on Sunday in a huge top-of-the-table Premier League clash against Arsenal at Stamford Bridge.
