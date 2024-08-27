Ben Chilwell Raheem Sterling ChelseaGetty
Soham Mukherjee

Chelsea in hot water as PFA push for 'bomb squads' to be outlawed after Blues banish Raheem Sterling, Ben Chilwell and others from first-team training

ChelseaB. ChilwellR. SterlingPremier League

The Professional Footballers’ Association (PFA) is ramping up efforts to outlaw the use of "bomb squads", a practice that involves banishing players.

  • PFA wants stricter measures against bomb squads
  • Chelsea have exiled 13 players this season
  • PFA waging war against an "unacceptable" situation
