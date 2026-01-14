AFP
Chelsea open transfer talks with AFCON star who stunned Man City in Champions League
Chelsea's plans for January transfer window under Liam Rosenior
Chelsea have already had a rather dramatic start to 2026, with January bringing the exit of former manager Enzo Maresca and the arrival of Liam Rosenior from Strasbourg. The Blues took the decision to change bosses after losing momentum under the Italian, who had previously led the squad to victory in the Conference League and Club World Cup. With Rosenior now in charge, it remains to be seen how Chelsea will approach the January transfer window, which is typically a difficult time to conduct business in as many clubs are unwilling to let players leave unless they receive offers that are too good to turn down.
Earlier this month, it was reported that the west London side would be more focused on trying to sell players rather than bring any fresh faces into the club, though they could be tempted to test the waters if a worthwhile opportunity arises.
Transfer target impresses with Algeria at AFCON
Hadj Moussa enjoyed a positive showing at AFCON, helping Algeria reach the quarter-finals where they were beaten 2-0 by Nigeria. His best moment came in a 3-1 win over Equatorial Guinea as he bagged two assists, though he was then restricted to substitute appearances in the following two games after being dropped from the starting XI.
Now, according to Foot Mercato, Chelsea have contacted Hadj Moussa's agent, Mohamed Dahmane, and current side Feyenoord are aware that a departure could materialise if they receive a good enough offer. The winger extended his contract with the Dutch side until 2030 last year, meaning Feyenoord are in a strong position when it comes to transfer negotiations.
Winger previously scored in 3-3 Champions League draw with Man City
AFCON is not the first time Hadj Moussa has impressed on a global stage. Last season, he put in a memorable performance in a clash with City. Despite Feyenoord trailing 3-0 after a brace from Erling Haaland and another goal from Ilkay Gundogan, Hadj Moussa netted in the 75th minute to kick-start a comeback as Santiago Gimenez and David Hancko also scored to earn the visitors a point. It created some unwanted history for City as they became the first team ever in the Champions League to have led by three goals as late as the 75th minute and failed to win a match.
"Exceptional. He was outstanding. He’s been great for us in recent games, constantly pushing and providing us with valuable attacking qualities," then Feyenoord manager Brian Priske told Flashscore when asked about Hadj Moussa's performance.
"At the same time, he has displayed the discipline and defensive work required at a top team, so he has truly been excellent for us. For Anis, he has improved for us recently. He’s shown great discipline, a strong mindset, and has been working hard for the team, while also becoming more effective in the attacking phase.
"He's not always relying on tricks, but making the right decisions, which is crucial when playing in the Champions League, where opportunities can be limited."
Blues continue to plan for the future
Chelsea have made a concerted effort to target young players in transfer windows over the past few years as they look to build a squad full of both potential and proven quality. The summer saw the likes of Liam Delap, Estevao, Joao Pedro and Jamie Gittens arrive, among others, while vast amounts have been spent on the likes of Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez since Todd Boehly and BlueCo took ownership of the club from Roman Abramovich.
