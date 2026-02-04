Chelsea were no 'wimps' against Arsenal - Liam Rosenior's calculated Carabao Cup gamble simply didn't come off

To his credit, Rosenior stood up for himself and defended his pragmatism in his post-match press conference, underlining that his tactical preparations for a match away at Arsenal - arguably the best team in Europe at the moment - had to be far more nuanced than simply throwing the kitchen sink at them on account of a one-goal deficit.

"I've been a pundit, it's easy. It's easy in hindsight," he said in response to Merson's comments. "In hindsight, so if I go and attack the game, press really high, and we concede two goals early, everyone says 'what's he doing?!' That's the reality of my job.

"The reality of my job is if you lose games, you'll be criticised. If you win, you're a genius. It's normally somewhere in between that."

The travelling fans clearly backed the 41-year-old's approach, giving him and his players a long applause in a show of appreciation at full-time. You can hardly argue that Rosenior hasn't earned the right to try something different after winning six of his eight games in charge to date.

Expanding on his failed plan in his press conference, Rosenior added: "There are aspects of our game today that I'm very happy with, but I'm here with the team. You could see how devastated the lads were after the game for what they put in. We believed we could come here and turn it around. In terms of the control and domination we had in the second half, there were moments in the second half I thought it was there for us. We just didn't take it.

"I felt that the psychological aspect of the tie was very important as well, and I felt in the stadium as well. Sixty minutes, I bring on Cole and Estevao and the game opens up and we have moments in and around the box. I think there was a feeling in the stadium that this tie could turn.

"We didn't achieve what we wanted to, but it's not about gameplans, it's about results."