Getty/GOAL
Chelsea warned ‘no successful team’ follows their tactical blueprint as Ruud Gullit questions how much say Xabi Alonso has on transfer business at Stamford Bridge
Chelsea full of goals after another big spend
A positive opening to the 2026-27 campaign suggests that Chelsea will be a lot of fun this season, with goals flowing for the west London heavyweights. They have plundered nine across three fixtures in Premier League and Carabao Cup action, while also being breached on five occasions at the opposite end of the field.
Many are tipping the Blues to become Arsenal’s closest challengers in another thrilling title race, with the addition of £117 million ($158m) playmaker Morgan Rogers alongside Cole Palmer and Joao Pedro considered to have seen the most fearsome frontline in English football constructed.
World Cup-winning Argentina international goalkeeper Emi Martinez has also been acquired, to provide a more reliable last line of defence, with Chelsea having never been afraid of throwing cash at supposed problems.
They have tinkered with their approach somewhat, as a three-man centre-half unit takes to the field, and there have been more positives than negatives to assess so far. Alonso is seemingly happy to play the hand that he has been dealt.
- Getty/GOAL
How much influence does Alonso have in transfer talks?
Has a recipe for long-term success been found? Ex-Blues player and manager Gullit is not convinced, with the legendary Dutchman - who was speaking on behalf of SportsCasting.com - telling GOAL when asked if Chelsea have bowed to Alonso’s demands or asked him to work with what he is given: “Again, that was a bit of a disappointment. I'm not scared to say it. The correct example is Luis Enrique at PSG, who had the chance to really bring in the squad he wanted to build his philosophy around.
“Maxence Lacroix is in the system to be able to play in the back three. He'll adapt. When I saw him playing three at the back, there was a bit of laxity depending on whether they had the ball or not, but the spirit was there.
“I always tell myself there's no successful team, on a higher level, that plays three at the back consistently over a whole season. You might argue you're stronger in midfield, Inter managed it in Serie A eventually, but generally, no.
“So the answer is no, I'm not entirely happy that Chelsea haven't given Alonso the freedom to select players who match his philosophy. But I understand: they have so many issues to solve, players coming in and going out. [Jordan] Henderson, [Danny] Welbeck, [Enzo] Fernandez, we'll see.
“They're managing with what they have without properly rebuilding, and I understand that, because the task is huge. But there's potential if his philosophy works for the players, and I want to believe in the management.”
Chelsea being rewarded for long-term planning
Gullit went on to say of squad building at the Bridge that has seen vast fortunes invested in players of obvious potential: “Remember, four years ago, they started spending big. So the problem is, when they put that system in place, the idea of buying young players who weren't necessarily worth the price they paid, but hoping that over the years they'd grow into that value as the team became successful, it worked.
“We all thought they were crazy four years ago, but they proved us wrong. They won the Conference League two years later, and then the Club World Cup, and suddenly the value of those players shot up.
“It shows they know what they're doing, more or less, with the board behind it. But sometimes in football you have to be ready to take a step back for a season in order to spend again, and they've spent around £400 million this season, is that right?”
- Getty
Chelsea 2026-27: Summer signings & trip to Arsenal
The summer of 2026 has seen Chelsea draft in Rogers, Lacroix, Welbeck, Henderson, Martinez, Marco Palestra, Emmanuel Emegha, Geovany Quenda, Valentin Barco, Pep Chavarria and Dastan Satpayev. They have generated plenty of income from sales, with the likes of Nicolas Jackson, Marc Cucurella, Andrey Santos and Liam Delap among those to have been moved on.
With six points on the board and progress made to the Carabao Cup third round, Chelsea’s board will believe that the right approach is being taken. Alonso is towing the line and has little cause for complaint heading towards a clash with defending champions Arsenal at Emirates Stadium on Sunday that will present the first real test of his side’s credentials in 2026-27.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting