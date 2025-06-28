Chelsea and Newcastle learn Joao Pedro asking price as Brighton prepare for bidding war after rejected £50m bid J. Pedro Brighton Transfers Chelsea Newcastle Premier League

Chelsea and Newcastle United learned about Joao Pedro's asking price after the Magpies saw an ambitious £50 million ($68m) offer rejected by Brighton. Despite signing Liam Delap from Ipswich, the Blues are still looking for more forwards, while Eddie Howe is yet to complete his first signing of the summer transfer window.