Osimhen Lukaku
Soham Mukherjee

Chelsea locked in Victor Osimhen loan talks as Napoli push for permanent Romelu Lukaku transfer

Victor Osimhen Romelu Lukaku Chelsea SSC Napoli

Chelsea are reportedly locked in Victor Osimhen loan talks as Napoli want to reunite Romelu Lukaku with Antonio Conte on a permanent transfer.

  • Chelsea eager to sign Osimhen on a loan deal
  • The Blues will have an option to buy
  • Lukaku set to head in the opposite direction
