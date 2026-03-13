Chelsea warned they need to make key change to close gap to Arsenal & Man City by club legend

Despite the criticism, Rosenior remains steadfast in his modern approach. Addressing the policy ahead of the FA Cup tie against Wrexham, the head coach dismissed traditional labels. "I look at the goalkeeper position maybe differently for each game," he said. He emphasised that competition should exist in every area of the pitch, rejecting the idea that a change implies a permanent hierarchy. "I know traditionally if there's a change of goalkeeper it's like 'He's now the number one'. It's not the case at all. We will try and pick the best team possible for each game."