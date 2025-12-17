Chelsea's January transfer window plans revealed as Blues eye new midfielder to ease burden on Moises Caicedo & Enzo Fernandez

According to The Telegraph, while they are unlikely to bolster their squad in January, Chelsea's main aim in the 2026 summer transfer window will be focused around finding new central midfielders. It is reported that work has started for next year's recruitment, with the club seeking to identify potential signings ahead of time, with the likes of Manchester United's Kobbie Mainoo and Crystal Palace's Adam Wharton mentioned as players the Blues are keen on.

However, with both Caicedo and Fernandez costing over £100 million ($125m/€115m) each, it seems unlikely Chelsea would fork out a similar amount for a player who would probably play a back-up role to the current regulars.

It is also speculated that a new central defender could be sought out. The likes of Trevoh Chalobah, Wesley Fofana, Tosin Adarabioyo, Josh Acheampong, Benoit Badiashile and Jorell Hato have all been used this season by Maresca, while Levi Colwill is likely to miss the entire campaign after undergoing surgery to an anterior cruciate ligament injury he sustained during the summer. With such depth already, a player may have to depart first before a new signing is sought in that position.