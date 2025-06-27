Real Madrid C.F. v Borussia Dortmund - UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Phase MD3Getty Images Sport
Chelsea make Jamie Gittens breakthrough! Blues to pay 'up to €65m' for Borussia Dortmund winger after agreeing to package including 'easily achievable bonuses'

Chelsea have reached an agreement to sign Borussia Dortmund star Jamie Gittens in a deal worth up to €65 million (£55.5m/$76m), according to fresh reports from German outlet Bild. The highly rated 20-year-old winger is now set to complete a move to Stamford Bridge following the conclusion of his commitments with the Black and Yellows at the FIFA Club World Cup.

  • Chelsea on the verge of signing Gittens
  • Have reached an agreement with BVB
  • The transfer fee agreed includes bonuses
