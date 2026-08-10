VIDEO: Chelsea injury nightmare as star left in tears during chaotic pre-season draw with Johor Darul Ta'zim

The sight of Aaron Anselmino being consoled by his team-mates as he trudged off the pitch in tears will haunt Chelsea fans as the new season approaches. The 21-year-old centre-back, who joined the club in 2024, appeared to suffer a significant hamstring issue just 29 minutes into the friendly at the Stadium Sultan Ibrahim.

Anselmino was visibly frustrated as he lay on the turf receiving treatment, and his emotional reaction suggests a deep-seated fear regarding the severity of the injury. The former Borussia Dortmund and Strasbourg loanee has been plagued by similar fitness issues since arriving at Stamford Bridge, and this latest setback severely hampers his chances of establishing himself in Alonso’s first-team plans.



