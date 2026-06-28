Sunderland
Chelsea in talks with Granit Xhaka's representatives over shock transfer as Xabi Alonso eyes reunion with ex-Bayer Leverkusen pupil
Alonso seeks experienced leader
In a move that would represent a significant U-turn in their recent recruitment strategy, Chelsea have made contact with Xhaka’s camp - per BBC Sport. The 33-year-old midfielder was instrumental for Sunderland last season, playing 34 times as he captained the Black Cats to a seventh-place finish in the Premier League.
Despite being under contract until 2028, the lure of working with Xabi Alonso again is thought to be a major factor for the Swiss captain.
The duo shared a highly successful period in the Bundesliga, and Alonso is said to be keen to bring Xhaka's veteran presence to a dressing room that has lacked senior leadership. While personal terms have not yet been agreed, the midfielder is understood to be open to the switch, even as he focuses on Switzerland's World Cup campaign.
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Sunderland stand firm on star man
Despite the interest from West London, Sunderland have maintained a public stance that their star man is not for sale. The Wearsiders qualified for the Europa League at Chelsea's expense on the final day of last season and are in a strong financial position.
The BBC adds that Sunderland insist they have no intention of sanctioning a departure for a player who missed just four league games during their impressive run under Regis Le Bris.
Xhaka is widely credited with helping build a professional culture at the newly-promoted club, earning plaudits for his leadership both on and off the pitch. With no pressure to sell, Sunderland are expected to put up a fight to keep their captain.
Midfield shake-up at Stamford Bridge
Chelsea's pursuit of Xhaka comes at a time of significant transition in their midfield department. There are growing expectations that Enzo Fernandez could move to Real Madrid, with the Spanish giants and president Florentino Perez reportedly interested in the £120m-rated Argentine.
Should Fernandez depart, the need for an experienced head like Xhaka would become even more pressing for Alonso's debut season.
The club has already been active in the market, having reportedly reached a £47 million agreement for Atalanta’s rising star Marco Palestra.
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Widespread changes expected
The potential arrival of Xhaka is part of a much wider overhaul intended to fix the issues that led to a 10th-place finish last term. A number of first-team players, including Alejandro Garnacho, Liam Delap, Malo Gusto, and Trevoh Chalobah, are facing uncertain futures as the club looks to trim a bloated squad. The defensive ranks have already been thinned following the departure of Marc Cucurella to Real Madrid.
With Alonso now at the helm, the focus has shifted toward blending elite young talent with proven winners. Whether Sunderland can be persuaded to part with their talisman remains to be seen, but Chelsea’s opening gambit signals a new, more pragmatic approach to squad building under their new manager.