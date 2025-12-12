Chelsea's grip on the WSL title is slipping - but are Man City strong enough to take advantage?

Heading into the final round of WSL games before the winter break, with this weekend's games to also mark the league's halfway stage, Chelsea are six points off the pace, with Manchester City leading the way in commanding fashion. The defending champions are their closest challengers, too, with Manchester United a further point behind the Blues and Arsenal another point behind the Red Devils.
All signs point towards City claiming just their second-ever WSL crown, ending what will be a 10-year wait for another league title. Not since 2016 have the club got their hands on this trophy, back when the likes of Steph Houghton, Lucy Bronze, Jill Scott, Georgia Stanway and Keira Walsh were on the books. But, it must be said, we have been here before. Is City's charge real this time? Or will it turn out to be another false dawn, the kind of which could let Chelsea back in?