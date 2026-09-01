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Chelsea reach agreement to sign £40m Italian wonderkid Honest Ahanor from Atalanta
Chelsea secure long-term future with Ahanor deal
Chelsea have officially confirmed the acquisition of Ahanor from Atalanta, continuing their aggressive recruitment strategy focused on the world’s most promising teenage talents. The Blues have reportedly agreed to a package worth £40 million to bring the versatile defender to West London, though supporters will have to wait before seeing him in a Chelsea shirt. The agreement stipulates that the 18-year-old will not officially join the Premier League giants until 2027, allowing him further development time in a top-flight environment.
"Chelsea has agreed a deal to sign Italian international Honest Ahanor from Serie A side Atalanta, with the defender officially joining in 2027," that was the statement issued by the club via their official website.
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Atalanta confirm agreement for defensive starlet
The Serie A club released an official statement to mark the departure of their star youngster, expressing their gratitude for his contributions during his brief but impactful stint at the Gewiss Stadium. In a formal communication, they said: "Atalanta BC can confirm that an agreement has been reached for the transfer of Honest Ahanor to Chelsea FC. Under the terms of the agreement, the player will join the Blues in 2027."
"The Percassi family, the Pagliuca family and everyone at the Club thank Honest and wish him all the very best for his personal and professional future."
International pedigree and recent form
Ahanor’s rapid ascent was further highlighted by his involvement with the Italian national team. Despite his youth, he made 35 appearances for Atalanta last campaign, a staggering number for a debut season in one of Europe’s most tactically demanding leagues. His consistency in Serie A did not go unnoticed by the national team setup, leading to a senior call-up that surprised many outsiders but seemed an inevitability to those watching his progress closely. He made his mark on the international stage quickly, earning his first two senior appearances for the Italian national team back in June.
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Strategic loan move
While the long-term plan is for Ahanor to lead the Chelsea defense, the immediate future involves a strategic developmental path. Reports suggest that a loan move to Crystal Palace is imminent, which would give the youngster vital experience in the Premier League before he officially joins the Chelsea squad next year. This approach mirrors the club's recent handling of other high-profile youth signings, ensuring they are not overwhelmed by the pressure of Stamford Bridge too early in their careers.
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