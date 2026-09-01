Chelsea reach agreement to sign £40m Italian wonderkid Honest Ahanor from Atalanta

Chelsea have officially confirmed the acquisition of Ahanor from Atalanta, continuing their aggressive recruitment strategy focused on the world’s most promising teenage talents. The Blues have reportedly agreed to a package worth £40 million to bring the versatile defender to West London, though supporters will have to wait before seeing him in a Chelsea shirt. The agreement stipulates that the 18-year-old will not officially join the Premier League giants until 2027, allowing him further development time in a top-flight environment.

"Chelsea has agreed a deal to sign Italian international Honest Ahanor from Serie A side Atalanta, with the defender officially joining in 2027," that was the statement issued by the club via their official website.







