Chelsea in real danger of setting their whole season on fire as Liam Rosenior's badly-behaved Blues face campaign-defining fortnight

Chelsea did not play particularly good football in north London, but then again, nor did Arsenal. Truth be told, it was a dreadful contest - but one that the visitors should have at least drawn, if not won.

They may not have managed a single shot on target during the opening 45 minutes but, after being gifted an equaliser in first-half injury time by Piero Hincapie, Chelsea took control of the game after the break. They had more possession (61-39%), more shots (6-4), more big chances (3-2) and even more corners than their hosts (7-2).

However, in the space of three minutes, everything changed. First, Chelsea conceded a second set-piece goal of the afternoon. Then, Pedro Neto threw himself into a completely unnecessary challenge on Gabriel Martinelli - despite already being on a booking for remonstrating with the referee after Jurrien Timber's perfectly legitimate header from Declan Rice's corner.

Even then, 10-man Chelsea threatened an equaliser in the closing stages - which only added to Rosenior's sense of frustration when the full-time whistle blew.

"I thought the set-up tactically was good," the former Strasbourg coach told Sky Sports. "Arsenal didn't cause any problems until set-plays."

And he was right. Rosenior was also acutely aware, though, that all of the positive aspects of the performance were completely outweighed by the two glaring negatives.