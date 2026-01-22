Chelsea consider shock swoop to sign Nottingham Forest loanee Douglas Luiz in January as Liam Rosenior eyes midfield reinforcements

According to The Athletic, Chelsea are weighing up whether to make a shock move in the winter market by signing Luiz on loan for the remainder of the 2025-26 season, despite struggling to make an impact at Forest.

The report claims Luiz, who missed the start of the season due to a hamstring injury, is seen as a good fit for what new manager Liam Rosenior is trying to build at Chelsea following his appointment earlier in the month.

Luiz joined Forest from Serie A giants Juventus in a loan deal which includes a conditional obligation to buy based on the number of appearances he makes, with the Premier League club also holding a £26 million (€30m/$35m) option to buy if he does not hit that number.

The former Aston Villa ace has only made two league starts for Forest since manager Sean Dyche replaced Ange Postecoglou at the City Ground helm in October.