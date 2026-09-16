'Unban me please!' - Chelsea star Cole Palmer hit with shock Twitch ban after leaking EA Sports FC 27 gameplay in early-access blunder

The situation took a humorous turn when EA Sports FC’s official account entered the chat mid-broadcast. The developer gently reprimanded the midfielder, commenting: "Errr Cole, weren't we going to do this a bit later? We'll be live at 6pm UK!"

Undeterred by his subsequent ban, the England international took to his Instagram story to launch a cheeky appeal. Tagging both Twitch and EA, he wrote: "I was only giving the people what they wanted... unban me pls." He later interacted with a social media post regarding his suspension on a separate platform, simply stating: "We back soon."

During the ill-fated stream, Palmer also expressed dismay over his in-game statistics. Discovering his overall rating had dropped from 87 to 85, he complained: "I need a word with EA. They took two ratings off me. I had one leg for ten months last season, what do you want me to do?"

He further questioned his pace compared to Chelsea team-mate Morgan Rogers, adding: "76 pace? I don't know how he's got more pace than me but, EA sometimes, man, they're a bit crazy."



