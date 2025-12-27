James McAtee to Chelsea?! Blues 'check' on Nottingham Forest outcast just months after £30m switch from Man City

According to the Daily Mail, Chelsea are reportedly making checks on McAtee ahead of the winter market opening up on New Year’s Day. The report claims the west Londoners would likely face stiff competition from Leeds United, should they decide to take their interest further, with Daniel Farke’s side also believed to be keen on the 23-year-old.

Leeds were also close to signing Brighton and Hove Albion attacking midfielder Facundo Buonanotte on transfer deadline day in September, only for the Elland Road club to be gazumped by Chelsea, who landed the Argentina international on a season-long loan deal.

The Mail’s report concludes by saying Chelsea boss Maresca is believed to be an admirer of McAtee, who played under the Italian - alongside current Blues duo Cole Palmer and Liam Delap - while he managed Man City’s Elite Development Squad between 2020 and 2021.