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Chelsea interim boss Calum McFarlane reacts to Enzo Fernandez's latest Madrid trip
Chelsea boss shrugs off Madrid visit during squad break
Fernandez travelled to Spain during a three-day break granted to Chelsea’s squad by interim head coach McFarlane. The midfielder was accompanied by team-mates Marc Cucurella and Joao Pedro as the trio attended the Madrid Open tennis tournament. Fernandez attracted attention after he was spotted sitting close to Real Madrid star Bellingham at the event. The sighting quickly fuelled renewed speculation about a potential move to the Spanish giants.
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McFarlane and Fernandez’s agent respond to speculation
However, McFarlane played down the situation and insisted there were no concerns about the trip or its implications for the team. The interim manager defended his players’ decision to spend their time off together.
"We gave the lads three days off and I think it says a lot about the group that they go away together," McFarlane said. "I love the fact that they spend time together and they've gone to Madrid to watch tennis, so I don't see an issue with it, honestly."
"He was there last year with his team-mates again. The last time they had a break, they spent time together as well, so I think it's a positive sign for the unity within the group."
Fernandez's agent speaks out
Fernandez’s agent, Javier Pastore, also attempted to calm speculation linking the midfielder with a move to Real Madrid.
"A lot is being said, but the truth is that nothing is really happening. He’s focused on finishing the season strongly at Chelsea," he told AS. "It’s true he made some comments that perhaps weren’t ideal at the time, but he didn’t say anything unusual. He simply spoke about Madrid, which he really likes."
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Chelsea focus on finishing season strongly
Chelsea face Nottingham Forest and Liverpool next before their attention then turns to the FA Cup final as they attempt to salvage silverware from an inconsistent campaign. Fernandez is expected to play a central role after his decisive contribution in the semi-final, where he scored the only goal of the victory over Leeds United.
The Argentine’s long-term future may still attract attention during the summer transfer window. However, with a contract running until June 2032 and a £106.8 million valuation, Chelsea are currently focused on maintaining stability within the squad as the season reaches its decisive stage.